Angel Reese's necklace fuels Wendell Carter Jr dating rumors before Sky-Mystics game
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Angel Reese is a headline magnet, even when she's not trying. The Chicago Sky forward is one of the most recognizable women in the W, so all eyes are on her every time she walks into an arena.
On Tuesday, as the Sky prepared for a showdown with the Washington Mysticsa at CareFirst Arena, internet sleuths noticed something around Reese's neck.
During the pre-game shootaround, Reese was warming up from the foul line and was spotted wearing a necklace with the initials "WCJ."
There had been rumors circulating on social media that Reese and Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. has been dating and keeping their relationship under wraps, so many viewed the necklace as a confirmation.
Earlier this year, people began speculating that Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were in a relationship when Fudd was spotted with a No. 5 necklace (Bueckers' number) disgused into a heart.
They later confirmed their long-rumored relationship during WNBA All-Star Weekend.
That necklace will get you every time.
Reese and Carter have not confirmed their relationship, but Reese was spotted at several Orlando Magic games last season and Carter attended her birthday party and pulled up to the WNBA All-Star Game where they shared a moment on the court.
Now, we'll just have to patiently wait for the hard launch if there is any truth behind the speculation.
