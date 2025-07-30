The Big Lead

Angel Reese's necklace fuels Wendell Carter Jr dating rumors before Sky-Mystics game

WNBA star Angel Reese fueled the dating rumors linking her to Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. with her necklace before a game between the Chicago Sky & Washington Mystics.

By Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives at United Center before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives at United Center before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

WNBA superstar Angel Reese is a headline magnet, even when she's not trying. The Chicago Sky forward is one of the most recognizable women in the W, so all eyes are on her every time she walks into an arena.

On Tuesday, as the Sky prepared for a showdown with the Washington Mysticsa at CareFirst Arena, internet sleuths noticed something around Reese's neck.

During the pre-game shootaround, Reese was warming up from the foul line and was spotted wearing a necklace with the initials "WCJ."

MORE: Angel Reese’s dominant WNBA stats in July show she means business

There had been rumors circulating on social media that Reese and Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. has been dating and keeping their relationship under wraps, so many viewed the necklace as a confirmation.

Earlier this year, people began speculating that Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were in a relationship when Fudd was spotted with a No. 5 necklace (Bueckers' number) disgused into a heart.

They later confirmed their long-rumored relationship during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

MORE: Paige Bueckers roasts girlfriend Azzi Fudd after first pitch at Nationals game

That necklace will get you every time.

Reese and Carter have not confirmed their relationship, but Reese was spotted at several Orlando Magic games last season and Carter attended her birthday party and pulled up to the WNBA All-Star Game where they shared a moment on the court.

Angel Reese arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center.
Angel Reese arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now, we'll just have to patiently wait for the hard launch if there is any truth behind the speculation.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis, bladder removal surgery

MLB: Tributes to Ryne Sandberg hit social media after sad news about Cubs legend

NBA: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade Jones reacts to engagement with viral song

SPORTS MEDIA: Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover

VIRAL: NFL insider reveals former Raiders star Christian Wilkins tried to 'kiss' teammate

Home/WNBA New