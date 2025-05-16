Angel Reese shares WNBA goals ahead of new Chicago Sky season
Angel Reese made a huge splash in the WNBA in her rookie season. She led the league in rebounding, being named an All-Star, and making it to the All-Rookie Team in the process.
One of the things the Chicago Sky failed to accomplish last year was making it to the playoffs, a fact that is sure to have stung Reese.
In the offseason, Reese took part in the inaugural season of Unirvaled, a 3-on-3 basketball league. Her team, Rose BC, won the inaugural tournament with Reese being named Defensive Player of the Year. And with the new WNBA season upon us, she's got similar goals for the big leagues.
RELATED: WNBA Opening Weekend TV Schedule: Fever, Sky, Paige Bueckers’ Wings in action
When asked what her goals excite her this season, Reese said, "Putting Year 1 behind me. Just getting a fresh start with a new team, new coaching staff, new players. I'm super excited just to be here and be back.
"One game short from the playoffs last year. I just wanna get better every day and just get to the playoffs."
As a rookie, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Her double-double streak was the talk of the town, but team success is what matters more than anything else at the highest level.
The Chicago Sky changed coaches during the offseason and made a bunch of roster moves around Reese as well. Most importantly, the 11th overall pick, Hailey Van Lith, will also join the team for her rookie season. The playoffs are a real possibility for Reese and her team, and it will be exciting to watch them compete.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Ranking the top 13 must-see games of the 2025 NFL season
NBA: Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
NIL: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
VIRAL: 5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet