Deion Sanders reveals mystery medical issue, Colorado football future
By Josh Sanchez
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders met with the media on Monday, July 28, along with members of the University of Colorado football staff.
Coach Prime revealed that the medical team discovered a cancerous bladder tumor during his routine checkup. He underwent surgery, and announced that it was successfully removed.
He revealed that he is fully cured, while getting emotional and thanking the medical staff for guiding and helping him throughout the process.
"God is so good," he said. "... when people hear that "C" word, it's usually a life sentence. But not for me, because I know that God got me... It's beaten."
Sanders said he lost 25 pounds following his surgery.
He also detailed issues that he is dealing with following his surgery and in typical Coach Prime fashion, he took a light-hearted approach.
"I depend on Depends, if you know what I mean," Coach Prime joked. "If you see a porta potty on the sideline, it's real."
After jokes, Sanders urged other men to get medical check-ups so they can attack their medical issues head on. There had been online rumors that Sanders would be announcing he was stepping down from his position as Buffaloes head coach, but that was not the case.
"I'm back, baby," Coach Prime said.
Colorado will open the 2025 college football season on August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
