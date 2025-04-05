Azzi Fudd NIL Worth: How much does UConn star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is one of the most talented college basketball players in the country. Fudd, a former McDonald's All-American and Gatorade National Player of the Year, was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021, according to ESPN.
Unfortunately, Fudd's college career was slowed by injuries, at one point missing 728 days straight due to her knee injuries.
But, now that she's healthy, Fudd is locked in and helping the Huskies make a deep push in March Madness.
This season, Fudd is averaging 13.1 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Fudd has watched her NIL value skyrocket with a full healthy year, and that number will continue to rise after UConn's March Madness push and Fudd's decision to return to UConn for one more year.
Currently, Fudd's NIL valuation is approximately $779,000, according to online reports, but that number will be on the rise.
Fudd has NIL deals with the beauty brand Madison Reed, along with fellow UConn star Paige Bueckers, Bose headphones, Door Dash, Otimum Nutrition, the coffee brand Nespresso, and many more.
The sky is the limit for Fudd, and regardless of how the 2024-25 season ends, she will see the endorsements pouring in for her last dance at UConn.
