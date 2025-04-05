The Big Lead

Azzi Fudd NIL Worth: How much does UConn star make in endorsements?

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is a former No. 1 recruit who is taking the nation by storm now that she is healthy. But how much does she make in the NIL era?

By Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is congratulated after being pulled from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is congratulated after being pulled from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is one of the most talented college basketball players in the country. Fudd, a former McDonald's All-American and Gatorade National Player of the Year, was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021, according to ESPN.

Unfortunately, Fudd's college career was slowed by injuries, at one point missing 728 days straight due to her knee injuries.

But, now that she's healthy, Fudd is locked in and helping the Huskies make a deep push in March Madness.

This season, Fudd is averaging 13.1 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Fudd has watched her NIL value skyrocket with a full healthy year, and that number will continue to rise after UConn's March Madness push and Fudd's decision to return to UConn for one more year.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is recognized during senior night after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is recognized during senior night after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Currently, Fudd's NIL valuation is approximately $779,000, according to online reports, but that number will be on the rise.

Fudd has NIL deals with the beauty brand Madison Reed, along with fellow UConn star Paige Bueckers, Bose headphones, Door Dash, Otimum Nutrition, the coffee brand Nespresso, and many more.

UConn Huskies guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals.
UConn Huskies guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The sky is the limit for Fudd, and regardless of how the 2024-25 season ends, she will see the endorsements pouring in for her last dance at UConn.

