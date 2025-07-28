NFL insider reveals former Raiders star Christian Wilkins tried to 'kiss' teammate
By Matt Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders suddenly let go one of the most disruptive forces on their team, and the NFL world is now very fascinated by what has transpired with Christian Wilkins during his time with the organization.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Wilkins "playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head" and that was one of several incidents that went wrong in the locker room.
While other reporters have also indicated that Wilkins likely wasn't released by the team for that uncomfortable reason, it's certainly a wild story considering the defensive lineman was forced to give up $35.25 million after the Raiders voided the remainder of his deal.
Wilkins has been injured and wasn't partaking in training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and since his release, the veteran has filed a grievance through the league's Players Association.
