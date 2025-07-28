Paige Bueckers hilariously calls out WNBA referee during Aces clash
This WNBA season has been exciting so far, but many of the major narratives surrounding the league have been tied to larger issues. The players have spoken out in an attempt to get paid what they deserve, and there has been a recurring discussion about the quality of refereeing.
Refs in the W have been called out a few times in the past. The Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham recently got fined $500 for poking fun at them on TikTok. And in a recent game between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Aces, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers was spotted making a comment, too.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers continues to make WNBA history
The Wings were losing by 15 points in the 4th quarter, so naturally, there was some frustration for Bueckers. After a foul call went against Dallas, Bueckers got up from the bench and walked towards the court. She was seen mouthing to a referee, "Do you need my glasses?"
It's safe to say that the 23-year-old wasn't a fan of the way the game was being officiated. But the way she chose to deal with it also offers insight into her personality. Bueckers was using humor to get her point across, but the video going viral may lead to a fine for her in any case.
The league has some thinking to do about their refereeing issue, though. If the biggest stars are consistently calling out the officials, it's not a good look. If the trend does continue, though, it would be great if players approach it in good humor, as Bueckers did here.
