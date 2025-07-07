Angel Reese makes WNBA history after latest dominant display
Angel Reese has been one of the main attractions for the WNBA again this season. Although the Chicago Sky aren't doing much winning, they have a 5-12 record, Reese's star continues to ascend. While she's not achieved the same heights as rival Caitlin Clark yet, she's making history of her own.
Earlier this year, Reese subverted all the trolling she gets about grabbing rebounds off her own misses, trademarking the term 'mebounds'. And building on her status as the league's best rebounder, she has now set a record that no other player in the W has ever managed before.
Reese had 16 points and 17 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx in the Sky's latest game, which made it the 5th game in a row that she had 15 or more boards. This is a WNBA record, something that no player in the league's history has ever achieved before.
After starting the season a little shakily, Angel's form has picked up in recent days. In her last seven games, the Sky star is averaging 15.9 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. Chicago is almost certain to miss the playoffs again this season, but if Reese can take the next stop, it bodes well for the future.
Reese has been named as an All-Star reserve this season, but many were expecting a larger leap than she's taken. Continuing in this vein and finishing the season on a high and a winning note could make all the difference moving forward.
