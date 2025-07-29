Tributes to Ryne Sandberg hit social media after sad news about Cubs legend
Tributes poured in Monday for baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who died at age 65.
"It was no coincidence that Jane Forbes Clark started the Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday by quoting Ryne Sandberg," wrote Tyler Kepner, who covered Sunday's Hall of Fame induction ceremony for The Athletic, on Twitter/X. "It was a poignant final tribute to a man who always honored the game."
"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said on behalf of his family and the Chicago Cubs organization.
"His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather. Margaret and their children and grandchildren will always be a part of the Cubs family. Ryno will never be forgotten by the Cubs community and baseball fans around the world."
"I don’t have words for how sad I feel about the loss of Ryne Sandberg," wrote former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., who hired Sandberg to be his manager in September 2013. "He was a very special man. A kind man with a heart of gold. My heart and soul goes out to Margaret and the entire Sandberg family. God bless all of you. Rest in peace Ryno."
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg," Major League Baseball wrote on its official Twitter/X account. "The beloved Cubs second baseman was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ’90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards.
"On June 23, 1984, a national TV audience watched Sandberg hit a pair of game-tying home runs in the 9th and 10th innings off Cardinals closer and future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. Part of a magical Cubs Postseason run, the game is forever remembered in Chicago as 'The Sandberg Game.' He went on to win the 1984 NL MVP Award.
"Over 16 seasons, Sandberg slugged 282 home runs, 277 of which were as a second baseman, then a Major League record. He hit 25+ homers five times and stole 30+ bases five times. Sandberg made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 1981 and later managed them for parts of three seasons. On June 23, 2024, the 40th anniversary of his iconic moment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field. Sandberg bravely battled cancer the last two years. He was 65."
"Ryne Sandberg wasn’t just a Cubs legend—he was a symbol of grit, class, and quiet excellence," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) wrote on Twitter/X. "His heroic play and humble leadership inspired generations of Chicagoans, including me. Rest in peace, Ryno. Your legacy lives on in the heart of Wrigley."
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Spokane's own Ryne Sandberg," the minor league Spokane Indians wrote Monday on Twitter/X. "A graduate of North Central HS, the HOF second baseman was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner with the . Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this difficult time."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Judge on IL, NFL stars secure the bag, Gilmore rules, and more
MLB: Athletics broadcaster apologizes for disastrous home run call that went viral
NFL: Skip Bayless ready for Washington Commanders to return to their former name
WNBA: Paige Bueckers hilariously calls out WNBA referee during Aces clash
VIRAL: NBA star Nikola Jokic shows rare emotion off-court after horse racing victory