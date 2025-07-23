Angel Reese’s dominant WNBA stats in July show she means business
Angel Reese has been a basketball superstar since her time at LSU in college. Since entering the WNBA, her star has only risen further. The Chicago Sky star is easily one of the WNBA's most recognizable players and is building a brand to match all the hype around her.
One of the big criticisms about Reese is that she's not as focused on the game as she should be. It's always been a lazy take, but she's been making it look quite bad recently. In July, Reese has cleared all her peers in the W when it comes to overall statistical performances.
RELATED: 2025 WNBA All-Star Game ratings show league continues rise in popularity
As shared in a viral Reddit post, Reese leads all WNBA players in combined stats during July. That means the total of her points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks on average this month is higher than any other player.
Reese is first with 36.4, with A'Ja Wilson firmly in second place. Angel has found form of late, she is averaging 18.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in July.
The Sky is still somehow losing, but this is a spectacular sign for both the franchise and Reese personally. If she keeps performing at a level this high, even her staunchest haters will have to admit that she's a truly special talent. It'll be exciting to see if she can keep it going for the rest of this year.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files