The Big Lead

Paige Bueckers roasts girlfriend Azzi Fudd after first pitch at Nationals game

WNBA star Paige Bueckers had some jokes for girlfriend Azzi Fudd after the 2025 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player threw the first pitch at the Washington Nationals game.

By Josh Sanchez

UConn guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center.
UConn guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

If you can't roast someone, you don't truly love them, so it's no surprise that WNBA star Paige Bueckers had some jokes for her girlfriend Azzi Fudd, her former UConn teammate and the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, after she threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game on Monday night.

Fudd pulled up to the mound at Nationals Park before the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds and fired off a pitch.

MORE: Paige Bueckers confirms long-rumored relationship with Azzi Fudd

Considering some of the horrendous first pitches we've seen in recent memory, Fudd did her thing and got the ball across the plate.

But, back at home, Paige was lurking and had to be the jokester.

She reposted Azzi's first pitch on Instagram Stories with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Hmm 8/10... I'll take it." That's a pretty solid stamp of approval.

MORE: WNBA star DiJonai Carrington shares rare Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd couples photo

And Azzi may just be the Nationals' good luck charm, because the team went on to hold off the Reds for a 10-8 victory.

Bueckers and Fudd went public during WNBA All-Star Weekend after years of rumors surrounding their relationship. Now that their secret is out there, the happy couple is living their best lives.

UConn guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd speak to the media after the national championship
UConn guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd speak to the media after the national championship / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality

NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons

NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star

NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history

SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files

Home/WNBA New