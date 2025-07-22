Paige Bueckers roasts girlfriend Azzi Fudd after first pitch at Nationals game
By Josh Sanchez
If you can't roast someone, you don't truly love them, so it's no surprise that WNBA star Paige Bueckers had some jokes for her girlfriend Azzi Fudd, her former UConn teammate and the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, after she threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game on Monday night.
Fudd pulled up to the mound at Nationals Park before the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds and fired off a pitch.
MORE: Paige Bueckers confirms long-rumored relationship with Azzi Fudd
Considering some of the horrendous first pitches we've seen in recent memory, Fudd did her thing and got the ball across the plate.
But, back at home, Paige was lurking and had to be the jokester.
She reposted Azzi's first pitch on Instagram Stories with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Hmm 8/10... I'll take it." That's a pretty solid stamp of approval.
MORE: WNBA star DiJonai Carrington shares rare Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd couples photo
And Azzi may just be the Nationals' good luck charm, because the team went on to hold off the Reds for a 10-8 victory.
Bueckers and Fudd went public during WNBA All-Star Weekend after years of rumors surrounding their relationship. Now that their secret is out there, the happy couple is living their best lives.
