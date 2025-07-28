Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover
By Tyler Reed
It still doesn't feel real that the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic last season to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison wants fans to believe his vision by lucking into the number one overall pick and getting the chance to draft Cooper Flagg. However, the team already had one of the best in the game with Doncic.
The trade saga is long over, and Doncic and the Mavericks are moving on. The Lakers star is the cover athlete for "Men's Health Magazine", and it appears Doncic is showing off a new physique after the breakup.
There was a lot of talk about the Mavericks not being a fan of Doncic's conditioning while he was in Dallas. But this magazine cover may prove that Doncic got the memo.
I think every NBA fan around the world is hoping Doncic goes on a tear this season. Well, maybe not Boston Celtics fans. But still, the majority of us want to see Doncic absolutely make the Mavericks sick over their decision.
The only thing standing in the way of a successful Doncic season is if there is turmoil with the team and LeBron James. James may see this magazine cover and decide that he is all in on one more ride with the Lakers.
