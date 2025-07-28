NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade Jones reacts to engagement with viral song
By Josh Sanchez
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton watched his season come to an unfortunate end, rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, an injury that could force him to miss all of next season.
However, he found some joy during the offseason and this week announced his engagement to college sweetheart Jade Jones in an epic arena proposal.
Haliburton announced his engagement in a post on social media, along with photos of the incredible moment at Hilton Coliseum, where he played during his rise to stardom at Iowa State, where he met his now fiancée.
"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," Haliburton wrote along with a heart and ring emoji.
Jade showed off her massive engagement ring in the couple's photos, and jumped into the comments section with a brilliant message quoting lyrics from the viral song "WTHELLY" by Rob49 and G Herbo.
"Future Mrs. What the Hali," Jade wrote, followed by a series of crying emojis.
The comment is a reference to the song, which went viral on TikTok, and included a nod to the Pacers star.
The outro goes, "What the Heliantte? / What the helly on? / What the helly Berry? / What the helly 'Burton? / What the helly 'Bron James? / What the helly Cyrus?" So, well played, Jade, and congratulations on the big life moment.
