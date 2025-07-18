Paige Bueckers confirms long-rumored relationship with Azzi Fudd
By Josh Sanchez
Women's basketball officially has its newest power couple. WNBA star Paige Bueckers was posted up at an All-Star Weekend event and gave an interview with WAG Talk when she confirmed her long-rumored relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.
In the interview, Bueckers was asked, "How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?"
She was then asked a serious of questions about Fudd and passed with flying colors. From the name of her high school to the school her father played for, Bueckers left no doubt that the two have a strong bond.
Bueckers was asked to reveal her girlfriend's name at the end of the interview, to which she answered, "Azzi Fudd."
Bueckers and Fudd are fresh off of a national championship run with the Huskies, where Fudd won Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
Fudd then accompanied Bueckers to the WNBA Draft and has been spotted at several Dallas Wings games throughout the first half of the regular season.
Earlier this year, Fudd went viral when internet sleuths noticed a heart necklace with the No. 5, which Bueckers wears, before later spotting Fudd with a phone case which read "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend."
The writing has been on the wall for years, but now the "Pazzi" fans can be happy to know it is officially official.
