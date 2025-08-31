3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season
By Tyler Reed
Week 1 of the college football season is not technically over. There are still some key games to take place over the next two days.
However, the Saturday slate of games did not disappoint. Fans witnessed a potential national championship showdown, a massive upset, and a battle between two great quarterbacks.
Here are the three biggest headlines from Saturday's games.
3. O-H
It was a defensive battle, but in the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes stood tall over the number one team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, 14-7.
Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is going to be thinking about this one for a while. There's no question these two could meet again in January.
2. Streak Is Broken
The LSU Tigers won't go six years straight losing the first game of the regular season. The Tigers took the crown of their team nickname and their stadium nickname, with an impressive 17-10 win over Clemson.
1. No Fear
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos said over the summer that the Alabama Crimson Tide is not the team to fear anymore without Nick Saban on the sidelines.
Apparently, Castellanos was right. The Seminoles dominated Alabama 31-17. The future of both programs has done a complete 180 after this shocking outcome.
