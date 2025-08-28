College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season kicks into full swing with Week 1 bringing us an exciting, full weekend of action across the country. It is one of the most stacked opening weekend schedules in recent memory.
The season officially began last weekend with an instant classic in Dublin, Ireland, which saw the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones hold off the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats for a 24-21 victory in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
As the action continues, we will have three top 10 showdowns, including a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 3 in the nation.
MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
Saturday's other top 10 matchup includes a battle of Heisman favorites when Cade Klubnik and the No. 4 Clemson Tigers host Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 9 LSU Tigers
The final top 10 game wraps up Week 1 on Sunday night when the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium.
When will the top teams in the country be taking the field?
A full look at the Week 1 college football schedule for the AP Top 25 teams can be seen below (all times ET, matchups with both teams ranked are in bold).
MORE: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
Week 1 AP Top 25 College Football Schedule
Saturday, August 23
- Iowa State (22) def. Kansas State (17), 24-21
Thursday, August 28
- Boise State (25) vs. South Florida, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, August 29
- Western Illinois vs. Illinois (12), 7:30 p.m. ET | Peacock
Saturday, August 30
- Texas (1) vs. Ohio State (3), 12:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- Syracuse vs. Tennessee (24), 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC
- Old Dominion vs. Indiana (20), 2:30 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
- Nevada vs. Penn State (2), 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS/Paramount+
- Marshall vs. George (5), 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Alabama (9) vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- South Dakoa vs. Iowa State (22), 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Montana State vs. Oregon (7), 4:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
- Illinois State vs. Oklahoma (18), 6:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+/SEC+
- Long Island University vs. Florida (15), 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+/SEC+
- North Dakota vs. Kansas State (17), 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- UTSA vs. Texas A&M (19), 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- LSU (9) vs. Clemson (4), 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- New Mexico vs. Michigan (14), 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Tech (23), 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Georgia State vs. Ole Miss (21), 7:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- East Texas A&M vs. SMU (16), 9:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network
- Northern Arizona vs. Arizona State (11), 10:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Sunday, August 31
- Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (13), 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Notre Dame (6) vs. Miami (10), 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
