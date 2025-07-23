Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos 'stands' on viral Alabama comments
By Tyler Reed
In just one month's time, college football will be blessing our television screens and, for once, all will feel right in the world.
To get in the mood for the college football season, I will be watching the first season of "Friday Night Lights" this weekend. However, with media days going on in a few different conferences recently, there's been plenty of fuel to the football fire.
RELATED: Florida State QB puts target on team's back with comments on Alabama
ACC Media Days is taking center stage this week, and the commissioner of the league has already made headlines with college athlete employee comments. However, Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is making more headlines by standing on his comments made earlier this summer agains the Seminoles first opponent of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
When asked about playing Alabama in Week 1, Castellanos stated the team doesn't have legendary coach Nick Saban anymore, and he doesn't believe the team can stop him.
RELATED: Former BYU football star Jake Retzlaff completes surprise transfer to Tulane
Yes, it is true that the Crimson Tide no longer has Saban. However, does Castellanos know that the Seminoles have been less than hot in recent memory?
He should know the FSU history by now, which is what makes it even more stunning that during ACC Media Days, he continued to back what he said. This season can't get here quick enough.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies All-Star, traded at deadline twice in last 3 years, is tired of being traded
NFL: NFL owners informed of potential acquisition of league media assets by Disney
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN First Take makes embarrassing mistake while hyping up Dallas Cowboys
WNBA: Angel Reese’s dominant WNBA stats in July show she means business
VIRAL: LeBron James spotted singing along to Drake diss track in France amid ongoing beef