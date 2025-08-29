Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 college football season officially started last weekend with Week 0. However, it never feels like the season has actually started until we get that first full slate of games, like we will get with Week 1.
Week 1 has already begun as fans were treated to a great game between Nebraska and Cincinnati on Thursday night. Even Taylor Swift was there. But the biggest story this week will take place before the games.
Longtime ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso is riding off into the sunset after one more appearance on Saturday.
Everyone's emotions are already all over the place, as Corso received one of the most emotional send-offs before boarding his plane to Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday's final appearance.
Nostalgia is going to be at an all-time high this weekend, and ESPN is looking back as well. The network recently shared Corso's headgear pick history, and history shows, coach knows ball.
Corso has made 430 headgear picks and holds an all-time record of 286-144. In 1999, the legendary broadcaster had a perfect season with his headgear picks.
Saturday, Corso will be picking between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It would be fitting for him to choose the Buckeyes, as that was his first and most picked team (45 times) throughout his career.
But like Corso always says, "Not so fast, my friend." We all will have to wait and see who he picks in his final appearance.
