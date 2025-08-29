Fever star Lexie Hull reveals black eyes under shades after brutal head collision
By Josh Sanchez
You can't say that basketball is a non-contact sport, especially in the WNBA. On Tuesday night, Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull and Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm had a brutal head-to-head collision that left both women on the ground in pain.
Hull suffered a massive knot on her forehead and was forced out of the game.
On Thursday night, Hull revealed the lingering damage to her face following the collision in a short video on TikTok. While the knot on her head is gone, Hull is now rocking two black eyes under her shades, which she revealed.
“Really funny you ask that, because it’s not doing great,” Hull said in response to a fan question about the sizeable knot she was previously sporting. “I wish this was a filter.”
The raccoon eyes are real. And, yes, that's a medical term.
"Raccoon eyes are bruises around your eyes where blood pools underneath your skin. The bruises are darker than your natural skin tone and are often blue to purple," according to the Cleveland Clinic.
"It’s usually a sign of an injury, like a skull fracture. After an injury, it could take up to three days for them to appear and up to two weeks for them to clear up."
This season, Hull is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The Fever return to action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on ION.
