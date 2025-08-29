Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
By Tyler Reed
On Thursday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers kicked off their 2025 college football campaign with a so-called home game for the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bearcats agreeing to lose a home game by traveling to Kansas City, where the crowd was pro Nebraska, is another story. The story we have in front of us is Nebraska's social team taking a massive L.
MORE: Where Is ESPN College GameDay This Week? 2025 Week 1 Location & Guests
The Cornhuskers would earn a hard-fought victory over the Bearcats, and emotions were running high after the big win. Nebraska's official X account posted a fantastic photo of Herbie Husker taking the place of Travis Kelce in an engagement photo with Taylor Swift.
Unfortunately, the page deleted the post! That's absolute loser behavior, but thankfully, those on social media got a good screenshot of the epic troll job.
Kelce played for the Bearcats during his college days, and he and Swift were in attendance for the game on Thursday night.
The photo shared by Nebraska was not harmful, and deleting it made no sense. I guarantee Cincinnati's social team had something lined up if they won. Hopefully, it included poking fun at Dylan Raiola's unhealthy obsession with making every move like Patrick Mahomes.
MORE: Former ESPN SportsCenter anchors launching live sports Twitch show
The Cornhuskers may have won the game on the field, but deleting the Swift photo may be worse than losing the actual game.
Can't we have fun on social media anymore?
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
MLB: Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid
NCAAF: Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning set for biggest NIL payday in college sports
SPORTS MEDIA: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
VIRAL: Naomi Osaka debuts 'blinged out'purple US Open kit with matching Labubu named ‘Arthur Flashe’