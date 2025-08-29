Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason
By Tyler Reed
Week 1 of the college football season will always be one of the most special weekends on the sports calendar.
This year will be no different. Saturday will be the last time fans see Lee Corso pick the headgear of the team he believes will win the big game of the weekend on ESPN's College GameDay.
The slate of games this weekend is stacked, which includes a Sunday showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes.
The Fighting Irish released their latest injury report, and one name on the list really stood out to the fans.
Comedian Shane Gillis made the injury report, and the team has him as being out for Sunday's game, but for a good reason.
The Irish have Gillis missing this weekend's game due to tailgating. We've all been there before. Tailgating has caused me to not even make it to the stadium. So, I know how serious it can be.
What stands out the most in this report is that Gillis is listed as an athlete on the roster. I'm not questioning his athletic abilities, God knows by kness would turn to dust at the sight of an athletic event. But Gillis strikes me as a backup long snapper. It has yet to be determined how big Gillis' absence will be for the team.