Kalen DeBoer was always set up for failure as head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide
By Tyler Reed
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns got the action started in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. But the Buckeyes' big win won't be the headline tomorrow morning.
The number eight-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide went into Tallahassee, Florida, in hopes of taking care of business against the Florida State Seminoles.
However, a win would not be in the books for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his Crimson Tide. The Seminoles shocked the college football world with their dominant 31-17 victory over Alabama.
While the story should be about Florida State, it is hard to deny that a lot of the talk will also be about Alabama.
Last year, the Crimson Tide dropped a brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Deboer's first season. Now, the team starts its second year with DeBoer on the sidelines with a loss to another unranked foe.
Alabama fans are in meltdown mode, but it's because they were so spoiled during the Nick Saban era. Losing to unranked teams happens, but DeBoer isn't going to have any excuses with this fanbase.
Taking over for the greatest college football coach of all time is never a spot you want to take, and Alabama's performance the last two seasons is a great example of why. DeBoer was set for failure before he even coached a game, and no one is really to blame.
