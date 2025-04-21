Weekend Roundup: WrestleMania 41 recap, NBA Playoffs, let's do that hockey, and more
By Tyler Reed
Easter weekend 2025 will go down as one for the books, as the kids say. Many were busy searching for eggs, but there was plenty going on in the sports world this past weekend.
From an incredible WrestleMania 41 weekend, to the start of the postseasons for the NBA and NHL. This weekend had a dash of everything for everyone.
Maybe family obligations caused you to miss some of the action. However, just call me the Easter Bunny, because I'm delivering all the goods with the Weekend Roundup.
The Grandest Weekend
WrestleMania is the ultimate weekend for every wrestling fan, and WrestleMania 41 did not disappoint.
The biggest show of the year was capped off with John Cena standing alone on the mountaintop as he now holds the record for most world title wins with 17.
There's plenty more from the WrestleMania weekend that we will cover later on in the roundup, because the weekend can't be summed up with just one story.
Important Hoops
The NBA Playoffs are underway, and some fans are already less than thrilled by the action from the first weekend of the postseason.
It felt like there were more blowouts than memorable classics. Thankfully, series don't end in one game; there's plenty of time for some class action to play out.
Watch The Puck
For those that may not be fans of the roundball, the NHL Playoffs began this weekend, and there are plenty of storylines that may interest fans.
Will a team from Canada win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1993? Probably not, but those maple syrup lovers need something to be happy about.
Stone Cold Cash
There were plenty of bumps that went down at WrestleMania 41; however, not one more memorable than the lady in the front row falling down when Stone Cold Steve Austin crashed his ATV into the barrier.
While many would wear this incident like a badge of honor (myself included), Austin still made sure to check on the fan numerous times before leaving the arena.
Elly De La Cruz Has The Hops
The Cincinnati Reds scored 24 runs in their win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. That's insane enough; however, Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz made an unbelievable catch that would be a web gem if ESPN's Baseball Tonight were still a thing.
Kittle Soaks Up The Moment
We mentioned that wrestling fans around the globe had the biggest weekend of their lives. Nobody may have enjoyed the weekend more than San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.
On Saturday night, Kittle was shown in Allegiant Stadium chugging his beer while enjoying the bright lights of the WrestleMania weekend.
No Tooth, No Problem
A close-up shot of Tiffany Stratton after her battle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania appeared to show the superstar might have chipped her tooth in the match.
However, Stratton has now confirmed that she didn't lose a tooth, but the physical aspect of that match definitely took a toll on the performers.
Yeet
The most feel-good moment of the WrestleMania weekend may have been Jey Uso finally winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
The "Yeet" man could not be contained in his press conference availability, where it appeared Uso may have indulged in a few adult beverages after his win.
Not In The Family
Wrestling fans take their love for the sport very seriously. So, if anyone is deemed an outsider, it is hard to earn their trust.
UFC president Dana White and Colby Covington learned that this past weekend as heavy boos rained down on them.
Nico Fines Home
It's official: former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has chosen UCLA to be his next home.
The drama surrounding Iamaleava's decision to transfer has been the talk of the college football world. Now, it seems that all eyes will be on the Bruins when they take the field for Week 1.
The King Of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has quickly become a star in the MLB, and this past weekend is further proof of that.
The Pirates held a bobblehead night for their ace pitcher, and fans lined up like it was pretzel day. My hate for the Pirates runs deep, but it's nice to see a small-market team have something to be excited about.
The Lovely Couple
The new power couple in sports added another chapter to their story when Jordon Hudson shared a "cute" photo of her and Bill Belichick's so-called lobster dinner, which was a strawberry and ice cream dessert.
This is the kind of love everyone should hope for. Young love between an elder college football coach and someone who could have been a college cheerleader just a year ago, that's when you know it is true.
A New World
This past Friday, Livvy Dunne said goodbye to her gymnastics career. Dunne tweeted out that her career has come to a close, but that she would be an LSU Tiger forever.
Next Big Hit
Cinema fans continue to applaud Ryan Coogler's latest creation, 'Sinners.' The film is being praised by nearly everyone who has gone to see it, and they almost have me ready to leave my couch to do the same.
Apparently, the movie is about vampires and has Michael B. Jordan playing twin brothers and Hailee Steinfeld as well. That's enough to get me to the cinema for the first time since the release of The Batman.
Throwback Sweets
Like any of us need another reason to visit Krispy Kreme, the doughnut titan is dropping a Pac-Man collaboration for its next special edition of their tasty treat.
I'm young-old, so I still have memories of actually going to an arcade and playing Pac-Man. Now, I will indulge in these doughnuts.
Real Spring Is Here
That's it for this edition of the Weekend Roundup. In my neck of the woods, the weather has been outstanding.
It seems that dumb groundhog can go back to the depths of hell and stay there until next February. We have inhibitions to release with this beautiful weather, and why not let Natasha Bedingfield lead us into another glorious week? Defeat your Monday!