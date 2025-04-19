NFL star George Kittle chugs beer on jumbotron at WrestleMania 41
By Josh Sanchez
It's the biggest weekend of the year for WWE with Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, playing host to WrestleMania 41.
All of the stars are out, including San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, an avid WWE fan.
While giving a quick glimpse of the celebrities in attendance during Night 1 of WrestleMania, Kittle popped up on the jumbotron and gave the crowd a show.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday
Kittle held up an ice cold brew and threw it back like a champ.
The moment came shortly after fan-favorite Jey Uso dethroned Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.
MORE: UFC's Nina Drama, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley match energy with goth-inspired linkup
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is currently streaming live on Peacock.
WrestleMania 41 viewing info
Date: Saturday, April 19
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Peacock
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to Carson Beck's potential NIL deal with Miami
NBA: Gregg Popovich taken in ambulance after 'medical emergency'
NFL: Super Bowl champion goes viral after forgetting which NFL team he plays on
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live stream, start time, match card & more
VIRAL: LSU superstar Livvy Dunne bids farewell to college gymnastics