NFL star George Kittle chugs beer on jumbotron at WrestleMania 41

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle pulled up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and the NFL star had the crowd going wild when he threw back an ice cold brew.

By Josh Sanchez

San Francisco 49's tight end George Kittle watches a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
San Francisco 49's tight end George Kittle watches a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
It's the biggest weekend of the year for WWE with Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, playing host to WrestleMania 41.

All of the stars are out, including San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, an avid WWE fan.

While giving a quick glimpse of the celebrities in attendance during Night 1 of WrestleMania, Kittle popped up on the jumbotron and gave the crowd a show.

Kittle held up an ice cold brew and threw it back like a champ.

The moment came shortly after fan-favorite Jey Uso dethroned Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is currently streaming live on Peacock.

WrestleMania 41 viewing info

Jey Uso celebrates winning during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jey Uso celebrates winning during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, April 19
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Live StreamPeacock

