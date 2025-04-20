Tiffany Stratton chips tooth in WrestleMania 41 championship match vs Charlotte Flair
By Josh Sanchez
WrestleMania 41 is underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the biggest weekend in WWE. The two-night event is being hosted at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
During the night, one of the many world championship matches was a Women's World Championship match between current titleholder Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.
Stratton was able to retain her belt in a hardfought match, but it didn't go down without some battle scars.
After the match, Stratton looked to the camera with a noticeable mark on her forehead and what appeared to be a chipped tooth after being struck in the face.
And they say pro wrestling is fake.
WrestleMania 41 will continue on Sunday evening with another action-packed night inside of the ring.
Night 2 will include four championship matches, headlined by the singles match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Cena's final WrestleMania match.
Other WWE Superstars set to compete Randy Orton, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and more.
