The Big Lead

Tiffany Stratton chips tooth in WrestleMania 41 championship match vs Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's World Champion Tiffany Stratton took a hit to the face that left her with a chipped tooth during a WrestleMania 41 match with Charlotte Flair.

By Josh Sanchez

WWE Women's MITB winner, Tiffany Stratton talks to the fans during "Tiffy Time" on SMACKDOWN!.
WWE Women's MITB winner, Tiffany Stratton talks to the fans during "Tiffy Time" on SMACKDOWN!. / Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitter

WrestleMania 41 is underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the biggest weekend in WWE. The two-night event is being hosted at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

During the night, one of the many world championship matches was a Women's World Championship match between current titleholder Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Stratton was able to retain her belt in a hardfought match, but it didn't go down without some battle scars.

WATCH: Charlotte Flair has epic WWE WrestleMania 41 entrance in Rolls Royce

After the match, Stratton looked to the camera with a noticeable mark on her forehead and what appeared to be a chipped tooth after being struck in the face.

WATCH: UFC president Dana White booed at WWE WrestleMania 41

And they say pro wrestling is fake.

WATCH: NFL star George Kittle chugs beer on jumbotron at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will continue on Sunday evening with another action-packed night inside of the ring.

Night 2 will include four championship matches, headlined by the singles match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Cena's final WrestleMania match.

Other WWE Superstars set to compete Randy Orton, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and more.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Best Dallas Cowboys photos from 2024 NFL season

Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Home/Latest News