Pirates' Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway creates chaos at PNC Park
By Josh Sanchez
It was a chaotic scene outside of PNC Park on Saturday afternoon ahead of an MLB showdown between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians.
Pittsburgh was holding a Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway and underestimated the excitement from the fanbase.
Pirates fans found themselves in unprecedented lines outside of the ballpark hours before the first pitch as everyone wanted to get their hands of the first bobblehead for the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.
Videos on social media highlighted the high demand by showing lines that extended across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
There was such a high demand that the Pirates announced anyone who attended Saturday's game will receive a voucher for the Skenes bobblehead, even if they were not among the first 20,000 fans in attendance.
"We all saw the lines and unprecedented response for this unique giveaway," Pirates team president Travis Williams said in a statement, per MLB.com. "Bob [Nutting] called me, and we discussed how we can ensure every fan coming to today’s game received one. I give a lot of credit to our internal team for the quick response to make that happen. More details to come."
Unfortunately for the Buccos fans in attendance, the team failed to score a run and fell to Guardians, 3-0.
Up next for the Pirates is an Easter Sunday showdown to wrap up the series against Cleveland. The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
