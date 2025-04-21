Stone Cold Steve Austin crashes ATV during WrestleMania entrance, sends woman flying
By Tyler Reed
Hearing the glass shatter for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's theme song will never get old. So, it was no surprise the crowd went wild during his surprise entrance at WrestleMania 41.
Austin has always been known for his iconic entrance, and the WWE Hall of Famer did not disappoint with his entrance on Sunday night.
The Texas Rattlesnake came out on an ATV and was sending it around the ring, when he may have pushed it too far, slamming into a ringside barrier and sending a fan crashing to the ground.
Hopefully, the fan takes this as a badge of honor and is not scared of Austin after the incident. For me, this story would end up being in my obituary.
The legendary performer quickly checked on the fan and then went back to check on her after his business in the ring, which was to announce the attendance for the weekend.
Austin had a memorable weekend as his WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart was the first match inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night.
An ATV crash was probably not the plan; however, this will be a moment that every fan will remember forever. Especially the lucky fan in the front row who took the brunt of it all.
