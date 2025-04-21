Colby Covington booed out of Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 41 appearance
By Tyler Reed
During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, it has been apparent that TKO Group wants the marriage between the UFC and WWE to go smoothly.
The company owns both titans of entertainment, and as we've seen in the past, stars from both brands have been in attendance at shows being put on by the other.
WrestleMania is always a star-studded event; however, the crowd has been littered with UFC superstars. On Sunday night, Colby Covington was spotted at WrestleMania 41, and wrestling fans were less than thrilled.
When Covington was shown to the crowd in attendance, heavy boos would ran down. However, that has to be the exact reaction Covington was expecting.
The UFC star has made a name for himself by building fights through promo work, something wrestling fans know all about.
The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion has brought ties to the WWE to some of his fights inside the octagon. Covington has entered the arena to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's theme song on multiple occasions.
UFC stars have not been welcomed by the WWE crowd this weekend, as UFC president Dana White also received heavy boos during his appearance on Saturday night.
Wrestling fans are not fond of outsiders coming into the sport they're so passionate about. However, once you become a member of the wrestling community, you are in for life.
