UFC president Dana White booed at WWE WrestleMania 41
By Tyler Reed
Night one of WrestleMania 41 has brought the heat, and anything less than that would be an insult to the "grandest show of them all."
Fans from around the globe flock to WrestleMania every year, and this year, Las Vegas, Nevada, is the home of the massive event.
Las Vegas has also long been known as the home of the UFC. The UFC is the most successful MMA company in the world, and love him or hate him, Dana White is a huge reason for that success.
Now, the UFC and WWE are siblings, as the TKO Holdings Group owns both companies, and the crossover between stars from both shows has been happening for some time.
On Saturday night, White was shown in the crowd enjoying the festivities of WrestleMania; however, the UFC president did not receive a warm welcome from the crowd.
Wrestling fans have long been known as a group that is not fond of those coming into their world that may not be all in. Apparently, the WrestleMania crowd felt that way when White was shown to the audience.
Of course, being the face of a billion-dollar company makes one an easy target to be booed. However, the UFC and WWE partnership won't be ending anytime soon. Fans will have plenty of chances to boo the UFC top dog.
