John Cena earns 17th world title, breaking Ric Flair's record at WrestleMania 41
By Tyler Reed
Sunday night's WrestleMania 41 lineup was the pinnacle of the biggest weekend on the professional wrestling calendar.
In the main event, John Cena earned his 17th world title with his victory over Cody Rhodes. The victory puts Cena atop the WWE mountain, as his 17th title reign is the most in WWE history.
Ric Flair held the record for many years at 16, but now, it is Cena who is being delivered all the roses for this accomplishment.
Cena has taken on the role of the bad guy (heel) to kick off his final year as a competitor. However, even though he may be playing the bad guy, fans couldn't hold back their excitement at his victory.
As he exited the arena with the new title around his waist, fans began shouting, "Thank you, Cena!" It was a moment that good guy Cena (babyface) probably would have never received.
Fans have long waited for Cena to join the dark side, and WrestleMania 41 was the culmination of all of those dreams.
Cena's win capped off an incredible weekend of professional wrestling action. However, the fun is far from over. The first episode of 'Monday Night Raw', after WrestleMania, has been known to bring fireworks. Tomorrow night, the road to WrestleMania 42 begins.
