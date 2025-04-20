'Drunk Jey Uso' goes viral at post-WrestleMania 41 press conference
By Josh Sanchez
Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 was a big night for WWE fans, who got to witness Jey Uso choke out Gunther to begin his first-ever reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Uso has long been a fan-favorite and becoming the "World Heavy-YEET Champion" was long overdue.
While the match was a highlight of the night, Uso's post-WrestleMania press conference was equally as entertaining when he showed up feeling a little loose after some ice cold brews to jumpstart his celebration.
MORE: WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event ends in 'Heyman mayhem'
Video of Uso's post-match presser went viral as he gave a hilarious rambling answer about the experience in Las Vegas.
WrestleMania 41 will continue on Easter Sunday with a star-studded Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium.
MORE: Tiffany Stratton chips tooth in WrestleMania 41 championship match vs Charlotte Flair
Night 2 will include four championship matches, headlined by the singles match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Cena's final WrestleMania match.
Other WWE Superstars set to compete Randy Orton, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and more.
