LSU superstar Livvy Dunne bids farewell to college gymnastics
By Matt Reed
The NIL era in college sports is really only beginning, but one of the biggest faces to this point is undoubtedly gymnastics star and social media icon Livvy Dunne.
The LSU Tigers gymnast generated an NIL value of nearly $4 million during her time in Baton Rouge, and after deciding to come back for one final collegiate season she continued to expand her massive brand on and off the mat.
Dunne's time competing in college sports though is officially over after she announced her retirement from gymnastics early Friday morning, which begs the question; what comes next for the influencer with millions of followers?
Despite her leaving the wild world of NCAA athletics, Dunne has recently shown that she's a major advocate for the next generation of athletes during her statements in the NCAA NIL settlement that could result in a multi-billion dollar payout.
Dunne is obviously also known for being in a relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes, and the two made headlines recently with their viral GQ photoshoot and series of social videos about their relationship.
