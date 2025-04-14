Jordon Hudson stays attached to Bill Belichick in viral UNC spring practice video
By Tyler Reed
True love is always an attention grabber. For instance, the apparent connection between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has caused fans to be infatuated with the power couple's next move.
However, there is a new power couple in the sports world. Specifically, this power couple has a stranglehold on social media at the moment.
New University of North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson have taken the internet by storm.
Belichick's new adventure in Chapel Hill has been one of the top stories of the college football offseason, and the legendary NFL coach has not been without Hudson during every step of the journey.
From beach workouts to Super Bowl commercials, the couple has seemed to be inseparable. Apparently, that is carrying over to the field.
In a recent viral video of a Tar Heels spring practice, Hudson can be seen keeping the attention of her beau during player drills.
Maybe Hudson will be allowed to call a few plays this upcoming season for the offseason. It's just a joke; however, something tells me that there have to be a few die-hard Tar Heels fans fuming at the video.
But, one has to think they are not 70 years old with a 24-year-old girlfriend. Maybe put yourself in someone else's shoes before being upset at the situation. Maybe Belichick's life is a struggle. (I need you to know that was sarcasm.)
