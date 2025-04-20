Paul Skenes' hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway
By Josh Sanchez
While WrestleMania is taking Las Vegas by storm on Easter Weekend, it was all about Paul Skenes Mania in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Pirates held a highly-anticipated Skenes bobblehead giveaway that had the Steel City buzzing.
Fans lined up hours before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park with a line that extended across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
The giveaway was such a success that the Pirates decided to make sure everyone who was in attendnance for the game -- not just the first 20,000 as initially planned -- would receive a voucher to get a Skenes bobblehead.
While the giveaway was well-received by the fans, Skenes couldn't seem to have cared less after the team fell 3-0 to the Guardians. In the post-game locker room interview, Skenes was asked about his thoughts on the bobblehead and he gave a whole lot of nothing.
"I mean, it's a bobblehead," Skenes bluntly said.
Losing eventually takes its toll on everyone and, unfortunately, that happens a lot with the Pirates.
With the loss, the Pirates fell to 8-14 on the season while Skenes sits at 2-2 on the season after five starts.
Up next for the Pirates is an Easter Sunday showdown to wrap up the series against Cleveland. The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
