Weekend Roundup: Bracket set, NBA brawl, finding Cinderella, feeling Irish, and more
By Tyler Reed
To start off, we would like to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day. Hopefully, you have your green on so weird Chad from accounting doesn't try to pinch you.
Maybe you enjoyed some green eggs and ham for breakfast, and now, you're looking to get your week started off on the right foot.
Luckily, TBL has you covered with our Weekend Roundup. Here is everything you need to know about what happened this past weekend.
RELATED: Is there a new giant in college basketball with the resurrection of St. John's?
Let The Madness Begin
The Men's NCAA Bracket has been revealed, and this week will be full of people cashing in on those sick days.
This Thursday is one of the most electric days on the calendar every single year, and we will be locked in with hopes that all of our Cinderella wishes will come true.
Looking For The Slipper
Speaking of the potential Cinderella, which teams do you have your eye on when attempting to fill out your bracket?
Could it be Akron? Maybe it will be McNeese State. No matter who it is, we all know that someone will find the glass slipper.
We've Got A Brawl
The matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets from this past Friday had a postseason vibe to it.
It also had an "I hate you" vibe to it, as fans got into a heated brawl at the game. Thankfully, nobody tried to attack a Jokic brother.
Kupp Goes Home
It will take some time to get used to seeing Cooper Kupp in another uniform. However, the former Super Bowl MVP is happy to return home with the Seattle Seahawks.
Kupp will also be hoping that new Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, didn't have a one-hit-wonder season in 2024 and could be the new leader of the franchise.
Caitlin Clark haters should chill
There's no question that Caitlin Clark has helped grow the WNBA. It is also no question that she has added a few haters on her way to becoming a star.
However, legendary women's basketball star Cheryl Miller is tired of all the "big dummies" hating on one of the top stars in the league.
Bill's Love
Bill Belichick seems to be smitten over his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The happy couple snapped a few photos for Instagram that had social media in an absolute frenzy.
A relationship that is built to last, Hudson and Belichick have been inseparable as the legendary coach begins a new venture in college football.
Make Up Your Mind
Is someone going to sign Aaron Rodgers? Holy cow, if this so-called dilemma doesn't have a conclusion soon, they just need to cancel the show.
Rodgers was recently seen looking quite somber on a beach, maybe pondering his future. However, I for one, am just ready for a decision to be announced.
Bronny Calls Out Heckler
It is always a good day when a heckler gets put in his place. Bronny James did just that during the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The harassing fan wanted to show off his chains, but Bronny made sure to let him know they were fake. If you come at the King Jr., you better not miss.
Feeling Green?
Want to get into the Irish spirit for the holiday? Well, Krispy Kreme has your hookup. The doughnut brand is dropping a Taste O' Luck, which is St. Patrick's Day themed doughnuts.
So, before you sit down to watch The Luck of the Irish, be sure to stop at your closest Krispy Kreme to get your green fix.
Yes, This Is Real
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will be kicking off the MLB season with a series in Tokyo.
During an exhibition matchup, the Cubs showed off a new high-tech camera during a Dansby Swanson play that looked very similar to a video game. Can we get more of this camera in the season, please?
Not Happy With The Tar Heels
Many college basketball fans are upset that the selection committee allowed the North Carolina Tar Heels in the tournament.
Sure, the program probably made it on name recognition, but there's light at the end of the tunnel. The NCAA hopes to end this debate by soon having every team in college basketball make the tournament. Isn't that wonderful?
Don't Avoid The Green
It was a weekend of wall-to-wall sports news and folks celebrating the holiday of binge drinking. Now, as we celebrate the actual St. Patrick's Day, what better way to send you into your week than with a little Dropkick Murphys?
Thank you for reading another edition of the Weekend Roundup. It has quickly become one of my favorite projects and you sickos that make it all the way to the end have earned my respect. Now, let's have a Monday!
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB:‘Overlap’ hats go viral
NBA: It’s time to appreciate Stephen Curry
NFL: Latest mock drafts have Sanders falling
NFL: Which teams have the most picks in this year’s draft?