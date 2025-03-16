Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
By Tyler Reed
Bill Belichick shocked the entire football community when it was announced that he would be the new head football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The greatest coach in NFL history is taking his talents to the college game. While it is still a few months before the start of the college season, Belichick is soaking up the downtime with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Over the weekend, Hudson shared a photo of herself and Belichick enjoying some beach time, which then turned into social media users having the time of their lives with the photo.
To no surprise, the 48-year age difference between the couple has become the joking point to everyone on the internet.
The latest photo has unearthed even more iconic photos of the new sports power couple. You can tell that we are in desperate need of football in our lives.
As their love continues to grow, the relationship between Belichick and Hudson has also blossomed on the business side.
Belichick recently sent an email to his UNC staff that he would like Hudson to be involved in all emails sent to him so she can stay up to date with the happenings of the program.
Husdson also found herself in a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial with Belichick, to which Pablo Torre's has reported that Hudson may have worked herself into due to being Belichick's agent.
If anything, this relationship is delivering in every possible way that no one ever imagined. But, that's love, right? Expect the unexpected.
