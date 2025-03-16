Finding Cinderella in each region of March Madness 2025
By Tyler Reed
Selection Sunday has come and gone, and everyone knows who is in and who is out. However, there's one question on everyone's mind as they fill out their brackets.
Who will be the team that pulls off the massive upset on the opening weekend? Luckily, we've got you covered.
RELATED: Dick Vitale may not ask for it, but it's time for the legend to be a part of March Madness
Here are the teams who have the best chance to be Cinderella during March Madness.
South Region - Yale
The Yale Bulldogs are going dancing once again as the program won the Ivy League championship on Sunday.
The Bulldogs will have a tough challenge as a 13th seed when they take on the 4th seed Texas A&M Aggies in their opening contest. However, never count out a squad from the Ivy League.
East Region - Akron
The Akron Zips are the winners of the MAC championship and another 13 seed to keep your eye on when crafting your bracket.
The Zips will meet the Arizona Wildcats, who had an impressive first season in the Big 12. However, one should fear the Zips.
Midwest Region - McNeese State
McNeese State head coach Will Wade will be a hot commodity when the coaching carousel begins after the season.
However, Wade has a chance to take his Southland Tournament champion Cowboys on a Cinderella run as their first game as a 12 seed will be against the fifth seed Clemson Tigers.
West Region - Drake
The Drake Bulldogs grabbed the 11th seed in the West Region. The Missouri Valley champions will meet the 6th seed Missouri Tigers in the first round.
The Bulldogs have 30 wins this season and are not to be taken lightly. An early SEC team exit would make Drake the darlings of the tournament.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB:‘Overlap’ hats go viral
NBA: It’s time to appreciate Stephen Curry
NFL: Latest mock drafts have Sanders falling
NFL: Which teams have the most picks in this year’s draft?