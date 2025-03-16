Bronny James calls out heckler during Lakers and Nuggets game
By Tyler Reed
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column with a strong performance over the Phoenix Suns.
However, the team dropped a tough one to the Denver Nuggets this past Friday night. Although the Lakers have significant injuries to LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the team only lost by five, 131-126.
With so many injuries, the Lakers are looking toward talent from the G-League, which includes Bronny James. However, it wasn't James' play on the court that went viral.
One fan in attendance thought it would be a good idea to heckle the younger James. However, that backfired in a major way.
Rocking his chains on his neck, Bronny couldn't help but let him know that his bedazzled jewelry was fake.
Do we know this for sure? No, I'm not a jewelry aficionado. However, I've always enjoyed when a player gives it back to an annoying fan.
Bronny has taken more flack than maybe any player that was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft. But he doesn't seem to show that it is bothering him.
Bronny is having an impressive stint in the G-League this season. Currently, James is averaging 20 points per game, as well as five rebounds and five assists per game.
Taking the next step in his NBA career will be challenging. However, James is showing that he has the talent to earn a roster spot sooner, rather than later.
