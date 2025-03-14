MLB’s New Era Hats spark viral controversy
Baseball fans are buzzing over the latest MLB New Era hat collection, but not for the reasons you’d expect. The newly released caps have gone viral due to a series of unintentional design mishaps that turned team names into hilarious and, at times, embarrassing abbreviations.
One of the most talked-about errors is the Houston Astros hat, which mistakenly shortens the team name to "ASSH," leaving fans in disbelief. The Los Angeles Angels cap isn't much better, reading as “ANELES” – a blunder that social media has quickly turned into "the Anals." The Boston Red Sox design also raised eyebrows, appearing as "BOS B," leading to widespread amusement among fans.
However, the most infamous of them all is the Texas Rangers cap, which was pulled from Fanatics after the design displayed "TETAS" – a Spanish slang term for breasts. The immediate removal of the hat has only increased its demand, with some listings on eBay reportedly reaching $1,000.
Despite the backlash, some fans have embraced the collection, finding the humor in the accidental rebranding. The Dodgers, Mariners, and Brewers designs received praise for their more aesthetically pleasing execution.
While many are left questioning how these designs made it past quality control, the viral mishap has certainly given New Era and MLB unexpected attention. If you’re looking to grab one of these infamous caps, act fast – they’re selling out quickly, and they may just become collectors’ items for all the wrong reasons.
