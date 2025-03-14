Cooper Kupp isn't enough to fix the Seattle Seahawks on offense
By Matt Reed
The Seattle Seahawks are going through a significant makeover this offseason, and it's still to be determined whether or not those changes are for the better or worse of the NFC West franchise. Their latest move, though, has certainly drawn attention as the Seahawks aim to add more firepower to their offense after losing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason.
Cooper Kupp reportedly is heading to Seattle after spending his entire career to date with a divisional rival in the Los Angeles Rams. It's certainly a positive move for Kupp, who knows the Seahawks well from playing them often, however, Seattle shouldn't be content with the move and the current state of their wide receivers.
Kupp has definitely proven throughout his career that he can be a superstar contrbutor, and for a long time he was the number one option for the Rams, but that all changed once Puka Nacua arrived last season.
Between injuries and the emergence of Nacua, Kupp had to play second fiddle to the younger WR option and it started to look like Kupp's age was catching up to him.
In Seattle, they have a young talent of their own in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, however, despite his speed and athleticism he's not exactly a big-bodied receiver either that could fill the void left by Metcalf. Whether it's in the draft or with another free agent like Stefon Diggs, it feels like the Seahawks will certainly need to add another weapon for Sam Darnold to really make their offense dangerous.
