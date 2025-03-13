MLB Network partners with former World Series champion to deliver 'masterpiece' promo
By Tyler Reed
In less than a week, the start of the 2025 MLB season will take place when the Chicago Cubs meet the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a pair of games that will take place on March 18th and 19th inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
The rest of the league will begin their season on Thursday, March 27th. To get fans prepared for the 2025 season, the MLB Network has partnered with former World Series champion Matt Szczur to deliver a 'masterpiece' promo that will have any baseball fan ready for the first pitch.
Check out the promo below:
The MLB Network tells TBL, "We worked with former MLB player and 2016 World Series champion turned artist Matt Szczur on this new Opening Day campaign where he paints abstract portraits of the game’s biggest stars to celebrate the start of the 2025 season. To strengthen the connection to baseball, the spot leverages his distinct painting style which mimics baseball actions, such as throwing cups of paint like throwing from the outfield, swinging a bat to splatter paint, and popping a glove with paint sponge. The voice over bridges the analogy to Opening Week, where every team starts out with a clean slate, looking to create baseball’s next masterpiece."
Szczur's work is truly amazing, highlighting the current stars in the game, like Shoehi Ohtani, Elly De La Cruz, and Paul Skenes.
The former Cubs outfielder recently caught up with the MLB Network's crew at the Hot Stove to discuss his passion for art.
The MLB Network is entering its 17th season covering the sport, and you will be able to count on the network to deliver live games and wall-to-wall coverage once again this season.
