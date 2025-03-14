Which teams have the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?
By Matt Reed
The NFL Draft is always one of the marquee events of the NFL offseason, and in a year where there isn't quite a clear-cut player locked in at the number one spot there will be plenty of drams surrounding the draft for the next month-plus.
When looking at teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens - who have all done quite well for themselves building in the draft in recent years - it's easy to see why it's such a valuable tool for teams that can evaluate talent.
This year's group of stars leading up to the draft includes Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham and Ashton Jeanty. While none of them have stood out as glaringly as last year's group like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, there is plenty of talent to go around in 2025.
That being said, the Ravens once again are poised for a big draft night as they hold the most picks in the event alongside the San Francisco 49ers with 11 each. Then, there are a plethora of teams with 10 picks each, including struggling teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
Ironically, one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason - the Minnesota Vikings - has the fewest picks in the NFL Draft with just four. However, they have made several big splashes throughout the month to build up depth in their squad after winning 14 games last season.
