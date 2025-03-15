NBA fans react to massive brawl between LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets fans
The Denver Nuggets recently hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for a much-anticipated game in the 2024-25 NBA season.
The two sides have built a solid rivalry over the past few years. While the Nuggets have mostly dominated the Lakers in this stretch, the Purple and Gold fans still do their best to support their franchise.
Despite a sea of Laker fans attending their team's away game, the Nuggets walked away with a 131-126 win in a tightly fought contest.
Understandably, Lakers fans were unhappy as their team is now on a four-game losing streak. It feels like some of that frustration got the better of a fans as a massive brawl broke out after the game between Lakers and Nuggets supporters.
The rest of the NBA community had various things to say about this brutal brawl.
"These fans taking Lakers and Nuggets rivalry to the streets," one fan wrote.
"Where was security dawg?" a fan asked.
"Yeah this rivalry is beyond the court. See yall in the playoffs Denver," one LA Laker fan wrote.
"Unc packing those thug laker fans out," a Nuggets fan wrote.
To be honest, hating opposing teams' fanbase isn't really new to the NBA community, but actually fighting each other seems a bit unnecessary.
As of now, there is no clear evidence of which faction started the fight, but things should be clarified in the coming days. Hopefully, no one was severely hurt, as a couple of fans were seen taking the brawl to the floor.
