Aaron Rodgers must come to terms with the evolution of the player he has become
By Tyler Reed
The conversation of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game in this era cannot happen without mentioning Aaron Rodgers.
For 14 seasons, Rodgers was considered one of the best ever to play the game, and he has a Super Bowl ring to prove it.
RELATED: Social media wonders what Aaron Rodgers is thinking in somber beach photo
However, the last few years of his career have taken the headlines. A toxic battle with the Green Bay Packers' front office and an unfortunate injury in his New York Jets debut have, without question, changed the trajectory of his career.
While Rodgers was seen contemplating life's most difficult questions on a beach wrapped in a throw, his options of where to play next season have dwindled.
The Minnesota Vikings seem to be putting their eggs in the basket of J.J. McCarthy, ending the dream that Rodgers would go full Brett Favre.
The only two real options to be QB 1 are with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, are those teams willing to bring in a quarterback that is no longer on the top of the food chain?
Sure, Rodgers could pull a Rick Vaughn and shove this whole take up my where the sun doesn't shine area. However, becoming his old self after an Achilles injury may be impossible. Just ask Kirk Cousins.
It's never easy for an athlete to know when it is time to hang up the cleats. It is a decision that can only be made by that athlete. However, it seems that teams are letting Rodgers know that the time is sooner rather than later.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest mock drafts have Sanders falling
MLB:‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC retains Olympic rights