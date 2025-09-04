The Big Lead

Thursday Roundup: NFL returns, Clippers in hot water, and more

The latest news in sports and pop culture for Thursday, September 4.

By Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The long wait for the return of the greatest sport in our world has returned. In mere hours, we will be watching a regular season NFL game.

But it's not just football that is grabbing the headlines today. We've got a lot to discuss, and I know your attention span can only handle so much.

So, before you look into a Jet2 holiday, let's take a gander at the Thursday Roundup.

Here. We. Go.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles want to continue their Super Bowl celebration by taking down the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night in the NFL opener.

It's the Cowboys, and it's the Eagles. What more could one ask for? Football gods, give us a special start to the season, please?

Kawhi Drama

Pablo Torre is reporting that the Los Angeles Clippers may have found a way around the NBA salary cap with a move that Tony Soprano would be proud of.

However, the Clippers have responded to Torre's report, and it appears this story is far from over. Look at the NBA, fighting back and trying to steal the NFL's big day. Good for them.

The NFL is back, but fans may not be getting the same NFL RedZone they were used to. Good luck streaming your NFL action illegally. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell teases a massive Super Bowl halftime performance. We've talked a lot about the NFL, but don't forget, we've got more college ball, too.

Isn't it wonderful that football is back? Enjoy the start of another NFL season.

General view of the National Football League logo.
General view of the National Football League logo. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

