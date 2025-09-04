Thursday Roundup: NFL returns, Clippers in hot water, and more
By Tyler Reed
The long wait for the return of the greatest sport in our world has returned. In mere hours, we will be watching a regular season NFL game.
But it's not just football that is grabbing the headlines today. We've got a lot to discuss, and I know your attention span can only handle so much.
MORE: NFL teams with best championship odds to win 2025 Super Bowl trophy
So, before you look into a Jet2 holiday, let's take a gander at the Thursday Roundup.
Here. We. Go.
The Philadelphia Eagles want to continue their Super Bowl celebration by taking down the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night in the NFL opener.
It's the Cowboys, and it's the Eagles. What more could one ask for? Football gods, give us a special start to the season, please?
Kawhi Drama
Pablo Torre is reporting that the Los Angeles Clippers may have found a way around the NBA salary cap with a move that Tony Soprano would be proud of.
However, the Clippers have responded to Torre's report, and it appears this story is far from over. Look at the NBA, fighting back and trying to steal the NFL's big day. Good for them.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 NFL Teams Entering Week 1
The NFL is back, but fans may not be getting the same NFL RedZone they were used to. Good luck streaming your NFL action illegally. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell teases a massive Super Bowl halftime performance. We've talked a lot about the NFL, but don't forget, we've got more college ball, too.
Isn't it wonderful that football is back? Enjoy the start of another NFL season.
