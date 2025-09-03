Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
The time is near. Soon, the NFL regular season will be on our screens. Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the NFL season.
I don't have any emotions tied to one side, so I'm hoping for a very good game. Actually, I'm hoping for even overtime.
Speaking of overtime, NFL on Fox Rules Analyst Mike Pereira reminds fans of the new overtime rules that will take place this season.
Overtime is changing in a big way. Starting in the regular season and in the postseason, both teams will get a possession if an extra period is needed.
On the surface, I don't hate the idea. Shootout games where one team is not given the opportunity to score is kind of lame.
However, the first time my Detroit Lions lose because a team got a chance that they wouldn't have had last season will be enough for me to hate this change.
All in all, a pretty good move by the NFL. That first game where both teams score quick overtime touchdowns is going to send social media into a frenzy.
While I'm rooting for overtime on Thursday, I think it's safe to say the Eagles will not need it. Sorry, Cowboys fans.
