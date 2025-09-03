Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade
By Tyler Reed
If you didn't know that the Dallas Cowboys traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, you're probably living so far off the grid that Ron Swanson and I are jealous of your lifestyle.
The Packers made the massive move to bring in one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and many point to Kay Adams pushing the envelope on a potential trade for Parsons landing in Green Bay.
MORE: Jason Kelce shares story of Taylor Swift saving him from drinking non-alcoholic beer
Over the last few weeks, Adams and had asked the question to several players around the league, which included Packers quarterback Jordan Love, about what it would be like to play with Parsons.
One Packers fan is so thrilled by the news that Parsons is in Green Bay that he got the most bizarre tattoo of Adams that I could imagine anyone ever getting.
Nico Cuevas tweeted out on August 21st, "If Kay Adams helps get Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, I'm getting a Kay Adams tattoo... I don't write the rules."
MORE: Dave Portnoy trolls football fans by saying he would be a great offensive play-caller
Well, he wasn't lying. Adams rocking a cheese hat is the most gross thing this Detroit Lions fan could see at this moment. However, another win at Lambeau Field this coming Sunday could make this all the sweeter.
Let's go, Lions!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bill Belichick's deflating debut, Micah Parsons' injury, and more
CFB: Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU football game commands a strong celebrity crowd
VIRAL: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson trolled by viral beach yoga sign before UNC debut