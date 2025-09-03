Scott Hanson reveals disappointing update for NFL RedZone ahead of 2025 season
By Matt Reed
The NFL has dominated Sundays for years with its incredible product, and one of the reasons why the sport has reached new heights is because of Scott Hanson and NFL RedZone jumping around between games and showing the biggest plays from every matchup.
RELATED: Famous illegal sports streaming site Streameast shut down by authorities
Despite all the success and new fans that have come from the program, Hanson revealed Wednesday that NFL RedZone will have some major changes coming in 2025 that will affect how fans can view the product and check in on their favorite players.
RedZone debuted back in 2009 when Hansen first received the gig, and since then NFL fans have been able to watch full slates of Sunday afternoon games each week with every touchdown and scoring play shown, as well as providing updates for fans with fantasy football and betting implications.
Hanson even revealed that he will have an entirely new introduction when the program goes on air, changing his iconic call of "seven hours of commercial free football starts now."
While it's not unexpected that the newly-acquired program by ESPN would see some changes in the future, the commercial-free aspect has always been one of the biggest draws and by altering that it could cause some dissent from fans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade