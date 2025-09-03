NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hints at major Super Bowl halftime performer
By Matt Reed
The Super Bowl halftime show is arguably one of the biggest performing events a musical artist can appear at, and with so many top names appearing during the NFL's largest spectacle over the years the league's commissioner just gave a strong indication that the biggest pop star in the world could be in line to perform in the near future.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles superstar receives Prime Video documentary after 2024 season
The NFL has been riding the wave of success for many years as America's most-popular sport, and more recently, the league has seen a new group of fans getting involved based on their love for Taylor Swift after her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce became public.
When appearing on The Today Show this week ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Goodell was asked point-blank about the prospects of Swift appearing as a halftime show guest and his answer was very telling.
Goodell left the door firmly open after saying "maybe" and when pressed on it a little bit harder by the show's hosts he never came out to deny the possibility of it happening.
Especially now that Swift and Kelce are engaged, it's only conceivable that she will get more involved in NFL content and appear on screen more often during Chiefs games.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade