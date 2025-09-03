Famous illegal sports streaming platform Streameast shut down by authorities
By Matt Reed
Sports fans have a unique task these days trying to find affordable ways to watch their favorite teams play games, whether it's college sports, NFL or NBA games or obscure intenational sporting events. However, the one major illegal streaming website that many fans used as a cutthrough to stream games has been seized and will no longer be available.
The Athletic is reporting that Streameast has been shut down by authorities after a lengthy "year-long investigation" after the website ammassed 1.6 billion website visits across its various web domains.
The worldwide platform was shut down after two Egyptian men were charged with illegally running the site that goes around traditional broadcasting rights deals.
According to the report, an estimated $6 million was seized from what they earned from sponsorship deals overseas, but based on the web traffic that Streameast received many speculate that there's a lot more money that hasn't been found by authorities.
Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was famously caught watching games using Streameast in the past, so it's only logical that many other sports fans will be frustrated with the loss of access to the website.
