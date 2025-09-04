College football 2025: Best uniform combinations in Week 2
By Tyler Reed
College football came back in a major way last week during a few heavyweight matchups that saw the Ohio State Buckeyes become the new number one team in the country.
Week 2 is upon us, and there are plenty of great games to watch. But the more important topic is, who is rocking the best uniforms this weekend?
Here are the best uniforms for Week 2 of the college football season.
Marshall Thundering Herd
The Marshall Thundering Herd are bringing back green helmets, and I have to say, these are now in my top five favorite helmets in all of college football. Missouri State won't know what hit them when these green domes take the field.
Liberty Flames
I'm a sucker for an angry bird mascot, and the Liberty Flames have me all in with their all-white look they'll be wearing against Jacksonville State.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
It's usually all about the cow bells in Starkville, but the Mississippi State is dressing for a funeral when they welcome Arizona State to the south on Saturday. Do we have an upset brewing?
Rice Owls
The winner of the best uniforms of Week 2 is the Rice Owls. Everything about this is giving a throwback vibe, and my old soul is loving every second of it.
